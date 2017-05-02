CAR OF THE YEAR
ABOUT CAR OF THE YEAR NAPA VALLEY
Robb Report’s annual Car of the Year experience puts VIP attendees in the driver’s seat during the ultimate event that celebrates luxury and performance automotive design and engineering. During this spirited competition, the world’s greatest automotive marques present their flagship offerings for the coming model year.
At the event, the vote is in your hands as you pursue the ultimate test-drives on the winding roads of California’s breathtaking wine country. The results (and drivers’ comments) are then published in Robb Report’s annual Car of the Year issue. Beyond the driving experiences, Car of the Year includes extraordinary dinners, exclusive wine tastings, a gorgeous setting, and fun experiences with the world’s superlative brands.
Live your dream of being an automotive editor for a day, and join us and your favorite automotive marques and luxury brands for a thrill ride in Robb Report style!
—Robert Ross
FROM ROBERT ROSS
Robb Report Automotive Editorial Consultant
Since 2004, I’ve had the pleasure of corralling 13 of the most exciting new sports and luxury cars to share with our judges, who experience each one behind the wheel, often before anyone else. Our guests are a discerning audience—they know cars and they buy what they love. As regular as a holiday, Car of the Year comes around, but unlike most holidays, gets better every year.
About Robert Ross
In addition to regularly evaluating new series-production vehicles in the sports and luxury segments, Robert Ross directs a team of journalists to produce the annual Robb Report Car of the Year event. Ross places a substantial editorial focus on historic automobiles, in response to readers’ keen interest in collector cars and the market that drives them. As a lifelong automobile and motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoys a few machines of his own.
SESSIONS
2017 SESSION DATES
- October 29 - 31
- October 31 - November 2
- November 2 - 4
- November 4 - 6
- November 6 - 8
- November 8 - 10
Reserve your Car of the Year session, and get ready for an experience unlike any other during this magical time of year in Napa Valley. Space is limited.
SCHEDULE
DAY ONE – ARRIVAL DAY
- 3:00- 4:00pm Arrivals and registration
- 5:00pm Welcome reception and first look at competition cars
- 6:00- 9:00pm Kickoff dinner and overview of cars, event timing, guidelines
DAY TWO – LET THE TEST DRIVES BEGIN!
- 7:00- 8:00am Driver breakfast and orientation
- 8:00am - 12:00pm Test-drives
- 12:00pm- 1:00pm Lunch break
- 1:00pm- 4:30pm Test-drives resume
- 6:00pm Depart for dinner at an exceptional Napa Valley winery
- 6:30pm- 9:30pm Reception, dinner, and lively discourse on highlights of the day
DAY THREE – DEPARTURE DAY
- 9:00am- 11:30am Farewell Brunch
- Departures
Schedule subject to change.
EXPERIENCES
ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCES
Rev those engines! Car of the Year is not only an unparalleled event that offers the opportunity to drive some of the world’s most exhilarating new luxury and performance autos, but all the elements of this exciting experience are second to none. From the sumptuous dinners that are perfectly paired with remarkable wines, to The Lounge where premier brand offerings await, to Meadowood Napa Valley– the gorgeous respite that serves as the setting, Car of the Year is truly a cannot-miss multi-day luxury experience.
SETTING
MEADOWOOD NAPA VALLEY
Settled on a private estate, Meadowood is a center for social, cultural and viticultural life in the Napa Valley, a second home for many who enjoy the beauty and hospitality of the wine country and a destination for those seeking the world’s finest culinary and wine experiences.
This is a place where the pace of life moves with the seasons; where the traditional values of sportsmanship, physical well-being, cultural enrichment and spirited mealtime conversation with family and friends are a way of life.
Visit Meadowood here.
REGISTRATION IS OPEN TO RR1 MEMBERS ONLY
To request your preferred session, or to apply for RR1 membership, kindly contact Lisa Porter Gilley at lisap@robbreport.com. Kindly specify the first and second session preferences.
CAR OF THE YEAR – PRICING FOR RR1 MEMBERS:
- $12,500 Single driver/judge
- $9,500 Second driver/judge (must be spouse or immediate family member sharing room with primary driver)
- $2,500 Non-driving guest
Pricing includes 2 nights’ accommodations at Meadowood Napa Valley and all meals and transportation needed during the schedule.
SUV OF THE YEAR
ABOUT SUV OF THE YEAR LAS VEGAS
Introducing Robb Report’s first-ever SUV of the Year, the next edition of the annual Car of the Year signature experience. Guests will have the privilege of driving over 10 luxury SUV models of the coming year in the stunning Nevada desert.
At the event, the vote is in your hands as you enjoy desert driving away from the Las Vegas strip. The results (and drivers’ comments) are then published in Robb Report magazine. Beyond the driving experiences, the multi-day experience will include extraordinary dinners, exclusive wine tastings, exciting entertainment, and interaction with top luxury brands.
The ultimate desert driving, dining, and entertainment experience awaits this September at Robb Report’s inaugural SUV of the Year event. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this first-ever experience.
2017 SESSION DATES
- September 7 - 9
- September 10 - 12
- September 12 - 14
With only three sessions, space is extremely limited at this first-ever SUV of the Year event. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience.
DAY ONE – ARRIVAL AND WELCOME DINNER
- Arrivals and Registration at Aria Sky Suites
- Welcome Reception & Introduction to the vehicles
- Dinner at one of Aria’s exclusive restaurants
DAY TWO – DRIVE DAY
- Driver Orientation & Breakfast
- SUV Test Drives
- Reception & Judging dinner at one of Aria’s exclusive restaurants
- After-hours entertainment, Vegas style
DAY THREE – DEPARTURES
- Farewell Brunch
- Departures
Schedule subject to change.
An exciting schedule of offerings for non-driving guests is currently in the works. Non-driving guests are sure to enjoy luxury at its finest during the driving segment.
ARIA – LAS VEGAS
Indulge your desires at the exceptional Aria Sky Suites. These luxurious AAA Five Diamond accommodations are situated high above the Las Vegas Strip.
With exquisite amenities, incredible views, personalized assistance, a private Sky Suites only pool, and effortless access to some of the city's most enticing offerings, Aria Sky Suites is the ultimate destination for guests to unwind and to enjoy this one-of-a kind event.
RESERVE
Reserve your SUV of the Year session, and be one of the first to experience this exciting inaugural event that will celebrate the very best – with Robb Report in Las Vegas. Space is very limited.
To request your preferred session, or to apply for RR1 membership, kindly contact Lisa Porter Gilley at lisap@robbreport.com. Kindly specify the first and second session preferences.
SUV OF THE YEAR – PRICING:
- $12,500 Single driver/judge
- $9,500 Second driver/judge (must be spouse or immediate family member sharing room with primary driver)
- $2,500 Non-driving guest
Pricing includes 2 nights’ accommodations at Aria Sky Suites and all meals and transportation needed during the schedule.