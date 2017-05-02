ABOUT CAR OF THE YEAR NAPA VALLEY

Robb Report’s annual Car of the Year experience puts VIP attendees in the driver’s seat during the ultimate event that celebrates luxury and performance automotive design and engineering. During this spirited competition, the world’s greatest automotive marques present their flagship offerings for the coming model year.

At the event, the vote is in your hands as you pursue the ultimate test-drives on the winding roads of California’s breathtaking wine country. The results (and drivers’ comments) are then published in Robb Report’s annual Car of the Year issue. Beyond the driving experiences, Car of the Year includes extraordinary dinners, exclusive wine tastings, a gorgeous setting, and fun experiences with the world’s superlative brands.