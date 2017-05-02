CAR OF THE YEAR

ABOUT CAR OF THE YEAR NAPA VALLEY

Robb Report’s annual Car of the Year experience puts VIP attendees in the driver’s seat during the ultimate event that celebrates luxury and performance automotive design and engineering. During this spirited competition, the world’s greatest automotive marques present their flagship offerings for the coming model year.

At the event, the vote is in your hands as you pursue the ultimate test-drives on the winding roads of California’s breathtaking wine country. The results (and drivers’ comments) are then published in Robb Report’s annual Car of the Year issue. Beyond the driving experiences, Car of the Year includes extraordinary dinners, exclusive wine tastings, a gorgeous setting, and fun experiences with the world’s superlative brands.

Live your dream of being an automotive editor for a day, and join us and your favorite automotive marques and luxury brands for a thrill ride in Robb Report style!

“It’s a driving event unlike any other. Where else can you drive and evaluate a baker’s dozen of the most exciting new cars, all in one day? Talk about an experience you can’t duplicate anywhere else in the world.”

—Robert Ross

FROM ROBERT ROSS

Robb Report Automotive Editorial Consultant
Since 2004, I’ve had the pleasure of corralling 13 of the most exciting new sports and luxury cars to share with our judges, who experience each one behind the wheel, often before anyone else. Our guests are a discerning audience—they know cars and they buy what they love. As regular as a holiday, Car of the Year comes around, but unlike most holidays, gets better every year.

About Robert Ross
In addition to regularly evaluating new series-production vehicles in the sports and luxury segments, Robert Ross directs a team of journalists to produce the annual Robb Report Car of the Year event. Ross places a substantial editorial focus on historic automobiles, in response to readers’ keen interest in collector cars and the market that drives them. As a lifelong automobile and motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoys a few machines of his own.

SESSIONS

2017 SESSION DATES

  • October 29 - 31
  • October 31 - November 2
  • November 2 - 4
  • November 4 - 6
  • November 6 - 8
  • November 8 - 10

Reserve your Car of the Year session, and get ready for an experience unlike any other during this magical time of year in Napa Valley. Space is limited.

SCHEDULE

DAY ONE – ARRIVAL DAY

  • 3:00- 4:00pm
    • Arrivals and registration
  • 5:00pm
    • Welcome reception and first look at competition cars
  • 6:00- 9:00pm
    • Kickoff dinner and overview of cars, event timing, guidelines

DAY TWO – LET THE TEST DRIVES BEGIN!

  • 7:00- 8:00am
    • Driver breakfast and orientation
  • 8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Test-drives
  • 12:00pm- 1:00pm
    • Lunch break
  • 1:00pm- 4:30pm
    • Test-drives resume
  • 6:00pm
    • Depart for dinner at an exceptional Napa Valley winery
  • 6:30pm- 9:30pm
    • Reception, dinner, and lively discourse on highlights of the day

DAY THREE – DEPARTURE DAY

  • 9:00am- 11:30am
    • Farewell Brunch
  • Departures

Schedule subject to change.

EXPERIENCES

ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCES

Rev those engines! Car of the Year is not only an unparalleled event that offers the opportunity to drive some of the world’s most exhilarating new luxury and performance autos, but all the elements of this exciting experience are second to none. From the sumptuous dinners that are perfectly paired with remarkable wines, to The Lounge where premier brand offerings await, to Meadowood Napa Valley– the gorgeous respite that serves as the setting, Car of the Year is truly a cannot-miss multi-day luxury experience.

SETTING

MEADOWOOD NAPA VALLEY

Settled on a private estate, Meadowood is a center for social, cultural and viticultural life in the Napa Valley, a second home for many who enjoy the beauty and hospitality of the wine country and a destination for those seeking the world’s finest culinary and wine experiences.

This is a place where the pace of life moves with the seasons; where the traditional values of sportsmanship, physical well-being, cultural enrichment and spirited mealtime conversation with family and friends are a way of life.
Visit Meadowood here.

RESERVE

REGISTRATION IS OPEN TO RR1 MEMBERS ONLY

To request your preferred session, or to apply for RR1 membership, kindly contact Lisa Porter Gilley at lisap@robbreport.com. Kindly specify the first and second session preferences.

CAR OF THE YEAR – PRICING FOR RR1 MEMBERS:

  • $12,500
    • Single driver/judge
  • $9,500
    • Second driver/judge (must be spouse or immediate family member sharing room with primary driver)
  • $2,500
    • Non-driving guest

Pricing includes 2 nights’ accommodations at Meadowood Napa Valley and all meals and transportation needed during the schedule.

SUV OF THE YEAR

ABOUT SUV OF THE YEAR LAS VEGAS

Introducing Robb Report’s first-ever SUV of the Year, the next edition of the annual Car of the Year signature experience. Guests will have the privilege of driving over 10 luxury SUV models of the coming year in the stunning Nevada desert.

At the event, the vote is in your hands as you enjoy desert driving away from the Las Vegas strip. The results (and drivers’ comments) are then published in Robb Report magazine. Beyond the driving experiences, the multi-day experience will include extraordinary dinners, exclusive wine tastings, exciting entertainment, and interaction with top luxury brands.

The ultimate desert driving, dining, and entertainment experience awaits this September at Robb Report’s inaugural SUV of the Year event. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this first-ever experience.

2017 SESSION DATES

  • September 7 - 9
  • September 10 - 12
  • September 12 - 14

With only three sessions, space is extremely limited at this first-ever SUV of the Year event. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience.

SCHEDULE

DAY ONE – ARRIVAL AND WELCOME DINNER

  • Arrivals and Registration at Aria Sky Suites
  • Welcome Reception & Introduction to the vehicles
  • Dinner at one of Aria’s exclusive restaurants

DAY TWO – DRIVE DAY

  • Driver Orientation & Breakfast
  • SUV Test Drives
  • Reception & Judging dinner at one of Aria’s exclusive restaurants
  • After-hours entertainment, Vegas style

DAY THREE – DEPARTURES

  • Farewell Brunch
  • Departures

Schedule subject to change.

An exciting schedule of offerings for non-driving guests is currently in the works. Non-driving guests are sure to enjoy luxury at its finest during the driving segment.

ARIA – LAS VEGAS

Indulge your desires at the exceptional Aria Sky Suites. These luxurious AAA Five Diamond accommodations are situated high above the Las Vegas Strip.

With exquisite amenities, incredible views, personalized assistance, a private Sky Suites only pool, and effortless access to some of the city's most enticing offerings, Aria Sky Suites is the ultimate destination for guests to unwind and to enjoy this one-of-a kind event.

Visit Aria Sky Suites.

RESERVE

Reserve your SUV of the Year session, and be one of the first to experience this exciting inaugural event that will celebrate the very best – with Robb Report in Las Vegas. Space is very limited.

To request your preferred session, or to apply for RR1 membership, kindly contact Lisa Porter Gilley at lisap@robbreport.com. Kindly specify the first and second session preferences.

SUV OF THE YEAR – PRICING:

  • $12,500
    • Single driver/judge
  • $9,500
    • Second driver/judge (must be spouse or immediate family member sharing room with primary driver)
  • $2,500
    • Non-driving guest

Pricing includes 2 nights’ accommodations at Aria Sky Suites and all meals and transportation needed during the schedule.

